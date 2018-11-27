Stranded whales returned to sea by New Zealand volunteers

Conservation workers and volunteers in New Zealand have managed to re-float six stranded whales and hope they will swim away into deeper water.

Ten pygmy killer whales were found stranded on Sunday at Ninety Mile Beach on North Island. Two of the whales later died there.

On Monday evening, crews transported the remaining mammals on hay-lined trailers to Rarawa Beach on the opposite coast of the peninsula, where the sea conditions were calmer.

Department of Conservation ranger Jamie Werner said the whales were then placed in a tidal stream to relieve the pressure on their bodies.

But the whales became too buoyant and were moved onto the sand, where volunteers kept a vigil through the night, regularly cooling them with water.