- ITV Report
Stranded whales returned to sea by New Zealand volunteers
Conservation workers and volunteers in New Zealand have managed to re-float six stranded whales and hope they will swim away into deeper water.
Ten pygmy killer whales were found stranded on Sunday at Ninety Mile Beach on North Island. Two of the whales later died there.
On Monday evening, crews transported the remaining mammals on hay-lined trailers to Rarawa Beach on the opposite coast of the peninsula, where the sea conditions were calmer.
Department of Conservation ranger Jamie Werner said the whales were then placed in a tidal stream to relieve the pressure on their bodies.
But the whales became too buoyant and were moved onto the sand, where volunteers kept a vigil through the night, regularly cooling them with water.
About 200 people came to help and groups of a dozen per whale lifted the mammals into the sea on Tuesday morning and re-floated them on the high tide.
Unfortunately, two of the weaker whales beached themselves again.
Mr Werner said: “They were calling to the other whales in the pod, and they were coming back in. So we made a quick decision to euthanise them.
“It’s actually phenomenal to see how in tune they are with each other.”
The remaining whales were swimming about 400 metres from the shoreline on Tuesday afternoon and will continue to be monitored until they swim into deeper water.
The crews were hoping for a better outcome than in an unrelated stranding over the weekend in which 145 pilot whales died.
Whale strandings are relatively common in New Zealand during the Southern Hemisphere spring and summer.
Scientists believe strandings can be caused by a number of factors, such as the whales trying to escape predators, falling ill, or navigating incorrectly.