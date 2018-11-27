Theresa May dismisses Donald Trump's Brexit trade deal concerns

Theresa May has hit back at Donald Trump's claim that the Brexit deal could prevent the UK trading with the US.

The prime minister said the political declaration setting out the future relationship with the EU "clearly identifies we will have an independent trade policy and we will be able to negotiate trade deals with countries around the rest of the world".

On Monday, the US president said the agreement "sounds like a great deal for the EU" and that the UK "may not be able to trade with us".

Former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the deal was the "worst of all worlds" and that the warning from Mr Trump should not be ignored.

But during a visit to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells, Powys, Mrs May said: "As regards the United States, we have already been talking to them about the sort of agreement that we could have in the future.

"We have a working group set up and that is working very well, has met several times and is continuing to work with the US on this."

She added: "We are talking with others around the rest of the world about the possibility of trade deals there as well. For example, with a number of Asian countries I met at the EU Summit in Brussels a few weeks ago, talking about the real enthusiasm of trade deals with the UK.

"We will have that ability outside the European Union, to make those decisions on trade deals for ourselves. It will no longer be a decision taken by Brussels. We will have control of that and we will strike trade deals that will enhance our prosperity, enhance our economy and bring jobs to the UK."