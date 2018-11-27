- ITV Report
Theresa May dismisses Donald Trump's Brexit trade deal concerns
Theresa May has hit back at Donald Trump's claim that the Brexit deal could prevent the UK trading with the US.
The prime minister said the political declaration setting out the future relationship with the EU "clearly identifies we will have an independent trade policy and we will be able to negotiate trade deals with countries around the rest of the world".
On Monday, the US president said the agreement "sounds like a great deal for the EU" and that the UK "may not be able to trade with us".
Former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the deal was the "worst of all worlds" and that the warning from Mr Trump should not be ignored.
But during a visit to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells, Powys, Mrs May said: "As regards the United States, we have already been talking to them about the sort of agreement that we could have in the future.
"We have a working group set up and that is working very well, has met several times and is continuing to work with the US on this."
She added: "We are talking with others around the rest of the world about the possibility of trade deals there as well. For example, with a number of Asian countries I met at the EU Summit in Brussels a few weeks ago, talking about the real enthusiasm of trade deals with the UK.
"We will have that ability outside the European Union, to make those decisions on trade deals for ourselves. It will no longer be a decision taken by Brussels. We will have control of that and we will strike trade deals that will enhance our prosperity, enhance our economy and bring jobs to the UK."
The prime minister faces an uphill struggle to get the deal through the Commons, with many of her own MPs, the DUP and Labour opposed to it.
ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said latest estimates suggest the Government could lose the vote on December 11 by as much as 100 votes.
Meanwhile ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand said a briefing on the deal to Labour MPs on Monday failed to persuade any of them to back it.
Mrs May has challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to a Brexit TV debate, saying: "He hasn’t got a plan." A Labour spokesman said Mr Corbyn would "relish" a head-to-head debate on the "botched" Brexit deal.
Mrs May's comments in Wales came after Mr Trump appeared to undermine the deal.
Asked about it on Monday, Mr Trump said the US would have to look at "whether or not the UK is allowed to trade".
He told reporters: "Right now, if you look at the deal, they may not be able to trade with us. And that wouldn’t be a good thing. I don’t think they meant that.
“I don’t think that the Prime Minister meant that and hopefully, she’ll be able to do something about that.
“But, right now, as the deal stands she may not, they may not, be able to trade with the US. And, I don’t think they want that at all. That would be a very big negative for the deal.”
Sir Michael Fallon said the Government must heed Mr Trump's claim.
He said: "It's no use us just brushing that off, saying 'No, no, we can do a deal with America'; he's the President of the United States, and if he says it's going to be difficult, then it certainly looks like it's going to be difficult.
"This is not a good deal and we need a better deal."
Mr Trump’s intervention came as it was confirmed that MPs will vote on Mrs May’s Brexit deal on December 11 after five days of debate.
The timing gives Mrs May a fortnight to avert what threatens to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of scores of Conservative rebels.