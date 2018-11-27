Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Manafort accused of breaking plea deal by lying

Special counsel Robert Mueller has accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe in breach of his plea agreement.

The allegation could expose Manafort to a lengthier prison sentence — and potentially more criminal charges.

The torpedoing of Manafort’s plea deal, disclosed in a court filing on Monday, also results in Mr Mueller’s team losing a witness from the top of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation.

That includes a Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer he was told had derogatory information on Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In the new filing, Mr Mueller’s team said that after Manafort agreed to truthfully cooperate with the investigation, he “committed federal crimes” by lying about “a variety of subject matters”.

Prosecutors said they would detail the “nature of the defendant’s crimes and lies” in writing at a later date to the judge.

Through his lawyers, Manafort denied lying, saying he “believes he provided truthful information” during a series of sessions with Mr Mueller’s investigators.

He also disagreed that he breached his plea agreement. Still, both sides now agree they cannot resolve the conflict, and US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson should set a date to sentence him.