UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds spreading west to east

Rest of today: Heavy rain across western parts, will continue to spread northeastwards, accompanied by strong winds and coastal gales.

Tonight: Rain will gradually clear into the North Sea, allowing a brief drier spell with patchy fog forming in places. However, further wind and rain will arrive from the southwest later in the night.

Wednesday: A very windy day for all with gales or severe gales, especially in the north and west. Rain likely for most, heaviest over Scotland and Northern Ireland. Milder temperatures.