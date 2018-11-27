UK Weather Forecast: Staying wet and windy over the coming few days

As today's rain clears through, we see a brief dry spell before more rain and strong winds move in from the southwest later tonight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain/showers, along with strong to gale force winds. Across Northern Ireland & Scotland the rain looks particularly heavy, bringing the risk of localised flooding. The winds are also likely to cause disruption, especially to travel. Temperatures will be much milder for all, a big contrast to the chilly feel we have experienced of late.