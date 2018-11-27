UK’s only male giant panda 'Sunshine' recovers from operation on testicle tumours

The UK’s only male giant panda is recovering from surgery to remove both testicles after tumours were discovered.

Yang Guang (Sunshine), who arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2011, underwent the operation following a group consultation involving British and Chinese giant panda specialists.

The zoo said the tumours developed recently and have not been a factor in Yang Guang and female panda Tian Tian (Sweetie) not having had a cub.

The operation took place on Saturday November 17, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said.

Edinburgh Zoo will now look into future breeding opportunities.