Viagogo ordered to ‘overhaul’ its business to protect consumers

'Victims of Viagogo' areas were set up outside Ed Sheeran gigs to help customers who had purchased invalid tickets on the site. Credit: ITV News

Viagogo must “overhaul the way it does business” under a court order secured by the competition watchdog following legal action launched over concerns the site was breaking consumer protection law. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the High Court order was “a victory for anyone who decides to buy a ticket through Viagogo” and will ensure that customers know key facts such as what seat they will get and if there is a risk they will be turned away at the door. The order is the result of legal proceedings launched by the CMA in August over concerns that the secondary ticketing site was breaking consumer protection law.

Customers must be told if they could be turned away at the concert door. Credit: PA

Under the order, Viagogo must tell ticket buyers if there is a risk that they will be turned away at the door, inform consumers which seat in the venue they will get and provide information about who is selling the ticket to allow the customer to benefit from enhanced legal rights when buying from a business. It must also not give misleading information about the availability and popularity of tickets, which the CMA said had the potential to lead to customers rushing into making a buying decision or making the wrong choice. The order will also make it easier for consumers to get their money back under Viagogo’s guarantee when things go wrong and ensure that the site does not repeat historic failures to make it's customers aware of the face value of tickets, the watchdog said. Viagogo must comply with the court order by mid-January, the same deadline set for other resale sites that have already agreed to change their practices.

Customers must be told where they will be seating. Credit: PA

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “This court order is a victory for anyone who decides to buy a ticket through Viagogo. “Viagogo has agreed to a comprehensive overhaul of its site to ensure it respects the law, just like the other resale sites who have already signed commitments to improve the information they offer and give people a fair deal.” The CMA began enforcement action against four secondary ticketing websites last November, with three of them – StubHub, GETMEIN! and Seatwave – committing to change their business practices. A Viagogo spokesperson said: “We are pleased that we have been able to work closely with the CMA to come to an agreement that provides even greater transparency to consumers.”

Customers must be told who is selling the ticket. Credit: PA