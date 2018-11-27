Video released of gender reveal which sparked huge Arizona wildfire

Footage has been released showing the moment a large wildfire was sparked in Arizona by a "gender-reveal".

A canister filled with explosives marked with the words "boy" and "girl" can be seen in the footage, filmed in Coronado National Forest in April 2017.

Dennis Dickey, an off-duty US Border Patrol agent, shot the target to reveal a blue powder at his baby's gender reveal party.

But the resulting flames began burning nearby grass and went on to spread throughout the area.

The fire burned for nearly two weeks, causing around $8 million (£6.3m) worth of damage, destroying more than 45,000 acres of land and forcing many people from their homes.

Dickey reported the fire immediately and admitted igniting it, the US Forest Service said.

He was ordered to pay a $100,000 (£78,000) fine up front and then $500 (£390) every month for the next 20 years.