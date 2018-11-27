What the papers say – November 27

Donald Trump’s comments that appeared to undermine Theresa May’s Brexit deal grab headlines on Tuesday. The Daily Telegraph says the US president’s warning that Britain “may not be able to trade with the US” with the deal might sink the Prime Minister’s chances of getting MPs’ backing.

The PM was mauled by MPs from all parties as she addressed the Commons on her deal on Monday, the Metro reports.

The i leads with Mrs May’s announcement that the vote will be held on December 11.

And The Sun runs with speculation that a TV debate between the PM and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could clash with the final night of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

In other news, The Guardian leads with safety concerns over breast implants given to thousands of women each year.

The Daily Mirror leads with a food bank charity’s warning that it expects December to be its busiest month ever.

The Times reports that a rapist was asked by a council if he would like to seek visits from his victim’s child through the courts.

A study that says England’s cancer survival rates are lagging behind other countries leads the Daily Express.

The Financial Times leads with a blow for Mr Trump, after car-making giant General Motors announced plans to cease production at seven plants worldwide, including four in the US.

And The Independent leads with a study into the value of degrees.