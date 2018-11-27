Wife of football fan assaulted at Anfield tells of ‘horrific’ attack

The wife of a football fan left with brain injuries following an attack outside Anfield has said her life has been “turned upside down”.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox suffered “catastrophic injuries” when he was assaulted by a Roma fan less than an hour before kick off at the Champions League semi-final in April.

His wife Martina Cox told BBC Sport that her husband “went to a match in April and never came home”.

Mrs Cox said the father-of-three had a “life-changing, horrific fall” outside a pub metres from the stadium, after he was struck at the back and side of the head, receiving a third knock whilst on the ground.

She said her husband, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, is making good progress and can recognise family members but is still unable to talk, walk or sit up unaided.