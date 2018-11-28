Ancient tipple mead ‘making a comeback’

The world’s oldest alcoholic drink is making a comeback, according to the charity English Heritage which is now selling a bottle of mead every 10 minutes.

The heritage charity, which cares for more than 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites and says it is the UK’s largest retailer of the ancient drink, has seen sales increase by an average of 10% a year for the past three years.

Mead, which is created by fermenting honey with water and sometimes fruits and spices, dates back thousands of years and was once thought to be the drink of the gods, falling from the heavens as dew and then gathered by bees.

It was the drink of choice for Vikings, while newlyweds were presented with mead to enjoy during what we now call their “honeymoon”, English Heritage said.

To mark the rising popularity of mead, English Heritage will be providing free samples to try at its sites this winter.

It has also collaborated with The Vanguard cocktail bar and meadery in Birmingham to create three new mead cocktails, Honeyed Gin Old Fashioned, Monks’ Fizz and Ye Olde Hot Tod.