Boy to be charged with assault of 15-year-old Syrian refugee in Huddersfield

A 16-year-old boy is to be charged with assault over an attack on a 15-year-old Syrian refugee at a school in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire Police said.

In statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Regarding the assault on a 15-year-old youth in Almondbury, which featured in a video posted on social media yesterday and has been widely reported in the media, a 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons, for an offence of assault. He will appear at Youth Court in due course.

"The incident occurred on 25 October this year and has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after. The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies."

West Yorkshire Police advised people not to share the video on websites or social media sites as it "could prejudice future criminal proceedings".

"Safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim and his family," police said.

The police statement added: "A previous unconnected incident on 7 October, in which the victim suffered a wrist injury, was also fully investigated at the time. Three youths were interviewed. There was no further police action and the matter was referred to the school."