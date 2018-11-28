Call for end to strikes as rail passengers face more disruption before Christmas

Rail passengers in the north of England could face “significant disruption” in the run up to Christmas as part of the long-running dispute over guards on trains. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Arriva Rail North (Northern) have carried out 35 days of strike action. Further strikes are due to take place this Saturday and for the following four Saturdays – with Transport for the North calling on both parties to get back around the negotiating table.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The group backs the RMT’s view on maintaining a second member of staff on trains and is willing to “consider all options that could lead to an agreement”. Transport for the North’s chief executive Barry White said: “Businesses across the North’s villages, towns and cities are reaching their busiest time of year. Christmas markets are transforming our bustling centres and people want to enjoy all our economies have to offer. “But this is being hampered by uncertainty and disruption on the rail network. People are choosing to make other plans as a result.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.