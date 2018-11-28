Carl Sargeant ‘panicked but not distraught’, First Minister tells inquest

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones was giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Welsh Assembly Minister Carl Sargeant Credit: PA

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones told an inquest that cabinet minister Carl Sargeant did not give him an “outright denial” as he sacked him after “bombshell” sexual misconduct allegations. Mr Jones, watched by Mr Sargeant’s wife Bernadette, his son Jack, and other family members on the third day of the inquest into his death, said after telling the then cabinet secretary for communities and children he could no longer serve in his cabinet, the “panicked” politician gave an “unusual” response. Mr Jones sacked Mr Sargeant, 49, on November 3 last year, during a government re-shuffle, after allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct.

Mr Sargeant’s son Jack and his wife Bernadette arrive at the inquest Credit: Andy Kelvin/PA

Four days later, the father-of-two was found by his wife hanged after an apparent suicide at his home in Connah’s Quay, North Wales. He had not been told who or exactly what he was accused of but he had denied the allegations to others. The First Minister, who described Mr Sargeant as a friend, was questioned closely during the hearing at Ruthin County Hall about the meeting where he sacked Mr Sargeant and how it was handled. He agreed the allegations and sacking would come as a “bombshell” to his cabinet colleague. Mr Jones said: “I sat him down. I said, ‘Look Carl, this is not going to be an easy conversation’. “When I told him about the allegations, his response was unusual in a sense, that he did not recognise them. “In politics, that’s not a denial. “It’s not an outright denial. It was an unusual thing to say. “He was not tearful. Panicked but not distraught.”

Carl Sargeant was sacked following rumours about his behaviour Credit: Family handout/PA