Charity to launch cannabis oil trial in hope of treating skin condition

A charity is to begin funding a clinical trial to investigate the use of cannabis oil to treat pain and itching in adults with a potentially fatal skin condition.

The trial will be launched by DEBRA, the only national charity supporting people who suffer from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a condition which causes the skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

EB currently affects more than 5,000 people in the UK, and causes pain and itching, with blisters having to be drained and dressed every day.

Current treatments include the prolonged used of opiates and anti-inflammatories, which are known to lead to unwanted and unnecessary side effects.

DEBRA says the trial hopes to find out if the use of cannabinoid-based medicines could improve the life of people suffering with EB, and will involve an oil being administered as droplets under the tongue.