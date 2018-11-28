One person killed in car crash as floods hit Sydney, Australia

One person was killed in a car crash and two police officers injured after torrential rain lashed Sydney, Australia, early on Wednesday.

A series of storms swept over a large area of the New South Wales state, wreaking havoc to the morning commute in the country's largest city, with flash flooding inundating roads and delaying flights.

State Emergency Services rescued 12 people from floodwaters and responded to over 500 calls for help, according to local media.