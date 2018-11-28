- ITV Report
One person killed in car crash as floods hit Sydney, Australia
One person was killed in a car crash and two police officers injured after torrential rain lashed Sydney, Australia, early on Wednesday.
A series of storms swept over a large area of the New South Wales state, wreaking havoc to the morning commute in the country's largest city, with flash flooding inundating roads and delaying flights.
State Emergency Services rescued 12 people from floodwaters and responded to over 500 calls for help, according to local media.
A tree fell on the two police officers who were trying to help stranded motorists, police said.
One officer was in serious condition while the other received minor injuries, police said.
Almost 130 domestic flights were cancelled out of Sydney airport and one of the runways was closed due to heavy rains and strong winds.
Officials said the city received 118 millimetres of rain in a few hours, more than the average of the entire month of November.