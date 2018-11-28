Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to pay respects to Leicester helicopter crash victims

Prince William and Kate will pay their respects to the late chairman of Leicester City football club today when they visit the site of the helicopter crash which killed him.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died in the accident at the club’s King Power Stadium last month.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give their personal condolences to the son of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, Aiyawatt, who is the club’s vice chairman and they will praise the work the Thai businessman did for many charities in the city.

The Foxes squad, including Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, will also be introduced to the royals.

Many of the players have expressed how devastated they have been since they learned of the death of their former chairman.

Fans have also left thousands of tributes for Mr Srivaddhanaprabha close to the stadium.

His son said the visit was “a remarkable gesture of compassion to the families of those who lost their lives, to the staff and players of the club and to the people of the city whose lives were touched by my father”.