Glasgow signs up to global push to halt HIV spread

Glasgow is to become the first Scottish city to join a major global initiative aimed at halting the spread of HIV.

Council leaders are to sign up to the Paris Declaration on Fast-Track Cities Ending the AIDS Epidemic – a move which will commit the city to working to end new cases of HIV infections by 2030.

In addition to this Glasgow City Council will also pledge to work against HIV related stigma and discrimination and to improve the quality of life of people living with the virus.

The announcement comes ahead of World Aids Day, which takes place on Saturday December 1.