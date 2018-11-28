Government yet to agree post-Brexit immigration policy - Greg Clark

Peston @itvpeston Follow .@gregclarkmp says there is no agreed Government policy on immigration after Brexit and that the issue hasn't come… https://t.co/aPXfbWK5Pr

Business Secretary Greg Clark admits the post-Brexit Conservative immigration policy is yet to be agreed by Cabinet. Many business leaders have expressed concerns about what limits will put on the number of people permitted to come into the UK to work after Brexit. Some fear a test on 'skilled' workers being whether they earn £30,000 a year or more would impact on business. Mr Clark says the UK will still want the "best and brightest" to come to work in the country.

Business Secretary Greg Clark

He told ITV's Peston: “If you are pursuing new markets it’s important you keep your existing customers, any business would want to do that, you value your current customers across Europe as well as pursuing new markets. "On migration, so what the deal would allow is for us to set our immigration policy domestically.” When Peston pressed him on whether the immigration policy had been agreed by Cabinet, he said: “It hasn’t come for agreement to Cabinet yet." It looks likely that Theresa May's Brexit deal with be rejected by MPs in Parliament, increasing the possibility leaving the EU without a deal. Mr Clark says he will fight to ensure the country does not depart without a deal. Asked if he would quit in the case of a no deal Brexit becoming Government policy, Mr Clark said: “No my role and my commitment is to fight for the best possible deal and I regard no deal as being completely against our national interest.”

Labour's Hilary Benn told the programme that he will be putting in an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement that will allow Parliament time to present a potential alternative deal to the one currently on the table. “The government must be preparing a plan B, it’s not going to sit there and twiddle its thumbs. "My amendment is a procedural one because at the moment there is a risk that when the government comes back under the Withdrawal Act and makes a statement, Parliament could just be faced with having to note a motion and my amendment seeks to get rid of that problem so that Parliament has a chance to decide and see whether there is an alternative which can command the respect of the majority of people.”

Shade Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner says his party is unified when it comes to their Brexit position. “We have ruled nothing out including a referendum and I rule nothing out including a referendum that is the party's position and it's the position that whole of the party came round whether you were in a Leave seat or a Remain seat the whole of our party came round that position at the Party Conference and we are sticking by that because actually it makes sense you deal with this thing systemically bit by bit as this government crumbles we will call for a general election.”

Although the prime minister has previously stated there will not be a second referendum, Jo Johnson believes she could be willing to change her position on the matter. “It’s quite possible that she could change her mind as she did on the question of whether or not there would be a snap election in 2017. "Government policy is Government policy until it isn’t and at the moment Government policy is that there shouldn’t be a further referendum. My expectation is that as and when the vote goes down the government will be looking for a way out of this mess.”