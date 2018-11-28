Australia's giant steer Knickers is too big for the slaughterhouse

An enormous steer has avoided a trip to the slaughterhouse thanks to his size.

At six foot four inches tall and weighing a staggering 1.4 tonnes, Knickers is believed to be the biggest steer in Australia.

There were many proclamations of "Holy Cow!" when pictures of the black-and-white Holstein Friesian standing head and shoulders above a herd of cattle in Western Australia first emerged.

Now he will live out his days in the paddocks of Lake Preston, southwest of Perth, instead of becoming steak and burgers because he was too heavy to sell.

Owner Geoff Pearson said: "We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind."