More litter in sea than ever before despite beach cleaning, say campaigners

The UK cannot beach clean its way out of a litter crisis, according to environmental campaigners. The Marine Conservation Society said there is a rising trend in the amount of plastic litter being washed up on the UK’s shores. It revealed that 15,000 people took part in its Great British Beach Clean event in September – double the number of last year – with nearly 500 beaches cleaned.

Volunteers taking part in the Great British Beach Clean in September Credit: Marine Conservation Society/PA

The charity said 8,550 kilogrammes of litter was picked up across the country with volunteers collecting an average of 600 items on every 100 metres of beach surveyed. On average, for every 100 metres of the UK coastline there were:

– nearly 189 plastic/polystyrene pieces

– 38 plastic caps/lids

– 21 cotton bud sticks

– 16 drinks bottles and cans

– 12 wet wipes

– five plastic bags

– three plastic/polystyrene cups Although there were more volunteers and events, the amount of litter collected dropped. Lizzie Prior, from the charity, said: “In 2017 our volunteers picked up an average of 717 items of litter for every 100 metres they cleaned and surveyed. This year that figure dropped by 16%. “But it’s almost certainly a false dawn. UK governments must certainly not think the crisis is over and slow down or shelve any much-needed litter legislation. “Litter levels fluctuate year on year and for the last decade have risen by over 15%. “The Great British Beach Clean is just a snapshot of the UK litter story and must be seen in the context of the broader trending picture. There’s more litter in our seas than there has ever been.”

Nearly 9,000 kilogrammes of litter was picked up by almost 15,000 volunteers Credit: Marine Conservation Society/PA).