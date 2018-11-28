Mother demands law change after 'rapist invited by council to play role in child’s life'

A campaigner and survivor of the Rotherham child exploitation scandal has called for a law change amid claims that the father of her child, who raped her as a teenager, was invited by a council to play a role in her child’s life.

Arshid Hussain, who was jailed for 35 years in 2016 after being convicted of 23 child sex offences, was told by Rotherham Council that he could seek visits from the child, The Times claims.

The newspaper reports Hussain, the child’s father, was listed as a “respondent” in a Family Court case involving the child, and was therefore contacted by the local authority, who promised to keep him informed of all future proceedings.

The Times said that, during a hearing last year, the child’s mother was told that the convicted sex offender would be allowed to attend court and make legal representations.

The story had initially been anonymised, but Sammy Woodhouse, a victim of the Rotherham child sex exploitation scandal, revealed on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that it is her child.

In a video which has been viewed over 200,000 times, she said: "This story is about myself, about my son, about the man that raped me, and about the fact that Rotherham Council have offered him to apply for parental rights for my child."