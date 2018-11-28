No deal Brexit would cause pound to crash, say Bank of England

The Bank of England has warned the pound would crash, inflation soar, interest rates would have to rise and Britain's growth would plummet in the event of a no deal disorderly Brexit.

The apocalyptic outcome, contained in the Bank's analysis of various EU withdrawal scenarios, would also see unemployment skyrocket.

In the event of a disorderly no deal, no transition Brexit, Britain's GDP could fall by 8%, according to a worst case scenario analysis by the Bank.

The unemployment rate would rise 7.5%, inflation would surge to 6.5% while interest rates would rise as high as 5.5%.

House prices are forecast to decline 30%, while commercial property prices are set to fall 48%. The pound would fall by 25% to less than parity against both the US dollar and the euro, according to the bombshell report.

Prime Minister Theresa May is aiming to convince sceptical MPs to back her EU withdrawal agreement she reached with Brussels. Parliament is set to vote on the deal on December 11 and if the deal is not approved it will see the UK lose the transition period.

The Bank's doomsday analysis comes hours after the Government released its own impact assessment, which found that withdrawal from the EU under Theresa May's plans could cut the UK's GDP by up to 3.9% over the next 15 years.