Racist and antisemitic abuse in English football rises for sixth year in row

Reports of antisemitic, racist and other discriminatory abuse within English football have risen for the sixth year in a row. Latest figures from the football equality and inclusion organisation, Kick It Out, has revealed there were a total of 520 reports of abuse last season. This figure is up 11% from 469 in 2016/17, with racist abuse accounting for more than half of the cases. One in 10 reports are concerned antisemitism, while reports of disability discrimination more than doubled from 14 to 29.

Reports of abuse at English Football League games up by 30%. Credit: PA

The statistics are compiled from all levels of the game and include reports of abuse on social media. Cases from across the professional game increased from 194 to 214, with reports of abuse at English Football League games up by 30%. Reports of abuse in the grassroots game rose by more than a third.

