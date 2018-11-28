RAF veteran and rights activist Harry Leslie Smith dies at 95

Second World War veteran and political commentator Harry Leslie Smith has died aged 95. Mr Smith, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, championed human rights and the welfare state, and appeared at the Labour Party conference in 2014 to speak about life before the NHS. The campaigner was taken ill in Canada following a fall earlier this month, and his son John had been keeping followers updated on his Twitter account. His death was announced to his 250,000 followers on Wednesday morning.

The tweet said: “At 3:39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan. #istandwithharry”. The verified Twitter account links to a Facebook page called Harry’s Last Stand. A post on that page on November 21 said: “My dad, Harry Leslie Smith is critically ill in hospital in Ontario Canada after a fall, yesterday morning.” Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn was among the first to pay tribute on Twitter. He posted: ''We will all miss Harry Leslie Smith - he was one of the giants whose shoulders we stand on.''

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the death of Harry Leslie Smith. He was one of a kind who never wavered in his fight for equality and justice. We should all carry his passion, optimism and spirit forward.”

Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth said: “RIP Harry Leslie Smith will always remember this wonderful speech on the NHS you gave at Labour Conference.”

Labour MP Luke Pollard also paid tribute, tweeting: “RIP @Harryslaststand. Harry Leslie Smith came to #plymouth ahead of the 2015 General Election. He was old and frail but full of life. His encouragement and positivity was a true inspiration. RIP Harry”

Mr Smith, an RAF veteran, survived the Great Depression and Second World War, and rose to prominence in 2013 after writing an article for the Guardian declaring that he would no longer wear a poppy. Last year, in a post on Twitter, Smith said: ''I'm spending the last years of my life touring the #refugee hot spots of the world to find a solution to this crisis.''