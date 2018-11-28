Consultation on marking system at universities launched to help tackle grade inflation

The rising proportion of top level degrees being awarded could be evidence of grade inflation and may result in an overhaul of the way universities mark students' work, a new study has suggested.

Over a quarter – 26% – of students are now graduating with a first-class degree, up from 18% in 2012-2013, according to the report led by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (UKSCQA).

It pointed to a number of possible factors that contribute to more higher classification degrees being awarded, including the wish to perform well in league tables and heightened student motivation.

The independent body, which checks on standards and quality in UK higher education, said on Tuesday that it was launching a UK-wide consultation to gain feedback on how the recommendations in its report can be developed and implemented in order to protect the value of qualifications over time.

The decision to launch a consultation was welcomed by the education secretary Damian Hinds, who said: "We want and expect to see results improve over time, but the scale of this increase in firsts and 2:1s cannot be proportionate to improving standards."