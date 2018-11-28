Scottish council taxpayers hit by £189m increase due to local government cuts

Scottish council taxpayers were charged an additional £189 million last year to reduce the impact of cuts to local government, the latest figures show.

Funding for local government services was revealed to be £220 million (2.3%) lower in real terms in 2017/18 than the previous year, with most of the shortfall being made up for by increased council tax and charges.

Figures gathered by public spending watchdog Audit Scotland show that, in 2017/18, 13% of council funding, £2.3 billion, came from council tax, which was £189 million more than in 2016/17.

Every single Scottish council raised council tax — the majority by the maximum-allowed increase of 3% — raising an estimated £49 million.

Increased rates for council tax bands E to H and removal of second-home discounts raised £140 million, but benefited councils with a relatively higher proportion of higher-banded properties.

Councils should expect to have to make further cuts in the coming weeks, according to the report, which states: “The forecast trend is for further reductions in funding from the Scottish Government in the medium term.

“Pressure therefore remains on councils to make further savings and find ways to meet service demand more efficiently and effectively.”

In a warning about the aftermath of Brexit, the report adds: “The impact of EU withdrawal is not yet clear, but councils need to identify the risks and develop contingency plans to manage these risks.”

Eighteen councils ended 2017/18 with lower levels of usable reserves than they had at the start of the year an overall fall of £18 million.