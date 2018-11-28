Labour will consider second referendum if no general election called, John McDonnell claims

Labour will contemplate a second referendum on Brexit if it cannot force a General Election, according to John McDonnell.

Speaking to ITV News, the shadow chancellor said the party would move "towards that consideration" if necessary.

Mr McDonnell, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, said Labour's preferred option remained a General Election if the government is defeated in the "meaningful vote" on Withdrawal Agreement on December 11.

However, he acknowledged that, under the fixed-term Parliaments Act, it could be difficult to achieve in which case Labour would back calls for a new "people's vote".

"I have not given up on the prospect of a General Election," Mr McDonnell told ITV News

"If we can't get a General Election, yes, we'll be moving towards that consideration of another referendum."