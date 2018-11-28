Six-year-old steals kiss with Duchess of Cambridge during Leicester visit

The Duchess of Cambridge received a surprise kiss from a six-year-old boy who has benefited from a £1 million donation by late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Kate, who was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge on a visit to the University of Leicester on Wednesday, met the Gokani family who told her how the donation has helped them with childcare.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha made the donation to support the university’s efforts to treat and research life-threatening illnesses, which led to the creation of the Leicester City Football Club Professorship in Child Health.

Before leaving the university’s library, Sai Gokani, along with his twin brother Rian, presented flowers to the duchess.

Despite originally leading with a handshake, Sai decided to lean in for a kiss on the cheek.