Junior press pack grill England manager Gareth Southgate

In a very different press conference than he is used to, England manager Gareth Southgate shared his tips on how he made his team smile during the World Cup and on allowing them to try things without fear of failure.

The attending media were all Year Three and Four pupils from Ashby Willesley Primary School in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire who were invited to the National Football Centre at St George's Park for the launch of Southgate's 'We Only Do Positive' handbook for youth football coaches.

In it, he shares a message about encouraging young people to try new things and spoke about the relaxed and friendly environment he encouraged at the 2018 World Cup.