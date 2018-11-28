- ITV Report
Junior press pack grill England manager Gareth Southgate
In a very different press conference than he is used to, England manager Gareth Southgate shared his tips on how he made his team smile during the World Cup and on allowing them to try things without fear of failure.
The attending media were all Year Three and Four pupils from Ashby Willesley Primary School in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire who were invited to the National Football Centre at St George's Park for the launch of Southgate's 'We Only Do Positive' handbook for youth football coaches.
In it, he shares a message about encouraging young people to try new things and spoke about the relaxed and friendly environment he encouraged at the 2018 World Cup.
He told pupils at the session that anything is possible, declaring to seven-year-old Paul that his dream of becoming a football manager can come true.
The England manager didn't hold anything back from the budding journalists, admitting to seven-year-old Olivia that he is scared of heights.
And even though a member of the junior press pack mistakenly thought England had won the World Cup, the session ended with smiles as Southgate signed copies of the 'We Only Do Positive' handbook.