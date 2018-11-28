Weather warnings as Storm Diana hits the UK

Storm Diana has brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK, as a number of flood warnings were issued for the south sest.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind in western parts of the UK, from Cornwall up the coast to the far north of Scotland.

Flooding is expected at Lyme Regis harbour and West Bay harbour in Dorset, the Environment Agency has warned, with flooding possible in other parts of the south west and Wales.

Winds of 60mph are expected across western regions, but the strongest gusts are predicted in the far north of Scotland, with Shetland bracing for winds of up to 75mph through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The Met Office has said: “Anyone in the UK can expect to see wind and rain over the next few days.”

Diana is not on the list of the Met Office’s official storm names for this winter. It originated further south and was named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service.

The last Met Office named storm was Callum, which battered parts of the UK in mid-October. The next name to be used will be Deirdre.

The AA have issued advice for drivers travelling in the wintry conditions.

George Flinton of the AA said: “Heavy rain and strong wind, coupled with commuting home in the dark, can make for some very hazardous driving conditions.

“Check the travel news before you set off and take particular care where roads dip, for example under railway bridges, which are more likely to flood.

“If the road ahead is flooded, don’t chance it – flood water can be deceptively deep, so turn around and find another route.”