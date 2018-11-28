Storm Diana hits Britain bringing torrential rain and gale force winds - and there is more on the way

Waves crash on the seafront near to the South Parade pier in Southsea. Credit: PA

We may be just a few days away from meteorological winter, but autumn is giving us all a last shallacking on it's way out of the door! We are, of course, firmly in the grip of storm season (October to March), so the current unsettled weather should come as no surprise. Nor should the 60-70mph winds hitting the west coast of the UK and stretching up to the north east of Scotland.

Storm Diana lashes Britain - and there's another low pressure coming up behind it. Credit: ITV Weather

Nor should the associated 50mm of rain that has come hand-in-hand with today's gales which have caused localised flooding and travel disruption. Surprise or not, though, it's still thoroughly grotty to be out in! The blame for today's stormy conditions - as opposed to yesterday's or tomorrow's - can be laid at the feet of a deep area of low pressure that the Portuguese Met Service have named Storm Diana.

As Storm Diana was first flagged in the Azores, it was the Portuguese Met Service who issued the name rather than the UK Met Office, which is why this named storm doesn't follow the UK Met Office's published naming convention. Storm Diana will clear away northwestwards overnight tonight, only to be instantly replaced by another deep area of low pressure (as yet, unnamed) crashing in from the southwest in the early hours and bringing further wet and windy weather across the UK tomorrow.

So wet and windy yesterday. And today. And tomorrow. And actually unsettled (and rather colder) for Friday and into the weekend. Unpleasant? Certainly. Unexpected? Not at all. The good news, though, that there are signs of something rather more settled - and indeed, colder - on the cards for next week.

A Brittany Ferries arrives in Portsmouth Harbour as Storm Diane brings 50mph winds. Credit: PA