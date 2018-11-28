British Security firm G4S 'target of suicide bomb attack' in Kabul

British security company G4S could may have been the target of a suicide bomb attack, according to police in Afghanistan.

At least 10 people and wounding 19 others when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and fighters engaged security forces in a gun battle in a the co-ordinated attack in the eastern part of the capital Kabul.

The attack came hours after provincial officials said at least 30 civilians were killed along with 16 Taliban fighters during an overnight battle between Afghan government forces and insurgents in southern Helmand province.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the Kabul attack took place when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and then other insurgents started a gun battle with security forces in the area.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said the target of the attack was G4S.