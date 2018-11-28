Syrian refugee, 15, fears school after attack

A 15-year-old Syrian refugee attacked at school and threatened with drowning in a video shared on social media has said he no longer feels safe studying there. His comments came as fresh footage emerged on Wednesday of what was said to be the boy’s sister being physically abused, also at Almondbury Community School, in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old boy has been interviewed over the attack on the boy, and reported for summons for an offence of assault ahead of a youth court appearance. The boy was questioned by police over the footage in which the 15-year-old victim, with his arm is in a cast, is thrown to the ground. He is dragged to the floor by his neck before his attacker says, “I’ll drown you”, while forcing water from a bottle into his mouth.

ITV News reported the victim fled war-torn Homs with his family and now feels unsafe going to the school following the incident last month. “I woke up at night and just started crying about this problem. They think I’m different – different from them,” he told the broadcaster. “I don’t feel safe at school. Sometimes I say to my dad, ‘I don’t want to go to school anymore’. I was just crying and I didn’t do nothing because I respect the school rules.” Supporters say they are organising a protest outside the school on Thursday, stressing that it will be peaceful. He appears not to have been the only victim, with a fresh video emerging. It shows a hijab-wearing girl, said by the family’s lawyer to be the boy’s sister, pushed down a grass verge and shoved by a group. The first incident’s alleged perpetrator has been the subject of hundreds of violent threats online.

A Facebook account believed to belong to him features numerous posts shared from the page of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, a convicted fraudster whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. One of those posts, apparently referencing comments by Boris Johnson about Muslim women wearing veils, read: “Should Britain ban letterboxes because of all the trouble they’re causing?” Robinson was jailed for contempt of court earlier this year after posting videos about a child grooming trial involving a group of Asian men from Huddersfield. He was later freed on appeal. The 16-year-old gave The Sun Online a handwritten statement in which he accepted responsibility for his actions, but denied bullying the younger boy. “The incident was isolated and came about from an altercation between us earlier that day. The incident was not racial as up to that time we had been on good terms,” he said. The widely-shared video of the first attack prompted wellwishers to set up an online crowdfunding page for the victim which received more than £105,000 in donations over a day. In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident occurred on October 25 this year and has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after. “The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies.” The force said another “unconnected” incident occurred on October 7 and left the boy with a wrist injury. Three children were interviewed but officers left the matter to be dealt with by the school.

