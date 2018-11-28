Third of 18-year-olds received unconditional offers from universities

More than a third of 18-year-olds applying to university in 2018 received a form of unconditional offer before completing their qualifications. New analysis from Ucas suggests that last year 87,540 applicants who were yet to complete school or college received an offer that could be considered unconditional. It says this represents 34.4% of 18-year-old applicants from England, Northern Ireland and Wales, and continues an annual upward trend that began in 2013.

For the first time Ucas’ 2018 End of Cycle Report also looks at conditional unconditional offers – offers that are made as conditional, then updated to unconditional if the offer is accepted as the student’s first (firm) choice. An unconditional offer means a student has a place on a degree course secured, regardless of the grades they achieve in their A-levels or other qualifications. The 87,540 figure takes into account both of these. In 2018, 18% of all offers recorded as unconditional were in creative arts and design, the report say, compared to 0.3% for medicine and dentistry courses. According to the report, providers made 66,315 conditional unconditional offers, 6.9% of all offers made to 18-year-olds from England, Northern Ireland, and Wales. A survey of 6,000 18-year-old applicants from those countries found that more than 70% felt positively about the practice.

