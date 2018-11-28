UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds spreading in from the southwest overnight.

This Evening and Tonight:Rain and the strongest winds will gradually retreat to the northeast. Another swathe of heavy rain and strong winds will move into southern England and Wales during the early hours, which will move north across all parts. Mild.

Thursday:Thursday will be wet and very windy again for most. Strongest winds will be across England and Wales, with severe gales likely in the southwest. Very mild in the south.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Windy on Friday, with blustery showers. Winds will be less strong into the weekend but more rain is likely, particularly in the south. Colder and possibly drier in the north.