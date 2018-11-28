UK Weather Forecast: Very windy on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: It will become very windy everywhere, with gales or severe gales affecting much of the north and west. Rain is likely everywhere, heaviest over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tonight:Rain and the strongest winds will gradually retreat to the northeast. Another swathe of heavy rain and strong winds will move into southern England and Wales during the early hours.

Thursday:Thursday will be wet and very windy again for most, though Northern Ireland and northern Scotland will be spared the worst of it. Severe gales are likely in the southwest.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Friday will be brighter but colder with blustery showers. Winds will be less strong into the weekend but more rain is likely, particularly in the south and west.