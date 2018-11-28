Under-fire Republican wins divisive Mississippi Senate vote

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith has won a divisive race for the Mississippi Senate seat, surviving a video-recorded remark decried as racist.

In the footage, Ms Hyde-Smith said of a supporter: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row”, while a separate video showed her talking about “liberal folks” and making it “just a little more difficult” for them to vote.

The comments by Ms Hyde-Smith, who is white, made Mississippi’s history of racist lynchings a theme of the runoff and spurred many black voters to return to the polls on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the video, Republicans worried they could face a repeat of last year’s special election in Alabama, in which a flawed Republican candidate handed the Democrats a reliable Republican Senate seat in the Deep South.

The Republicans pumped resources into Mississippi, and US president Donald Trump made a strong effort on behalf of Ms Hyde-Smith, holding last-minute rallies in Mississippi on Monday.