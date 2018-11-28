What does Scottish fishing industry think of Theresa May's Brexit deal?

While Mrs May was fishing for support for her Brexit deal in Renfrewshire in Scotland, ITV News went to find out what the Scottish fishing industry thinks about it.

The industry is worth £1.4 billion pounds to the UK economy and employs more than 11,000 people.

The Prime Minister has said that after we leave the EU we will also leave its Common Fisheries policy, which, at the moment, allows European boats to land over half of all fish caught in British waters.

But our fishermen and women also trade freely with Europe - with around 70% of exports going to the EU - making whatever future deal is agreed with Brussels important for the whole industry.