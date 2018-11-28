Young people least aware of flooding risk, Environment Agency warns

Young people are the group least aware of the dangers of flooding in their area, as well as what to do if flood warnings are issued, research has suggested.

The Environment Agency and British Red Cross are urging younger people to learn how to look after themselves and their communities in times of flooding.

The call comes after research by the Environment Agency revealed 18-to-34-year-olds are least likely to know if where they live is at risk of flooding and how to protect their homes and possessions from flood waters.

Less than half of those under 35 (48%) would know what to do if a flood warning was issued, the research shows.

More than five million homes and businesses in England are at risk of flooding, with flood damage to a home costing £30,000 on average, and scientific projections show the risk of floods in the UK will increase with climate change, the Environment Agency said.

A flooded home can also have long-term mental health impacts, with research from Public Health England showing a third of people who were flooded in 2014 suffering from depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder – and nearly a quarter were still suffering impacts two years later.