No-deal Brexit 'would leave EU and UK at greater risk'

A no-deal Brexit would leave both the EU and UK at greater risk, the Security Minister will say on Thursday.

Ben Wallace will warn that departing the bloc without an agreement would have a "real impact" on authorities' ability to protect the public.

In a speech to law enforcement and security leaders, he will argue the Brexit deal secured by Prime Minister Theresa May "strikes the right balance to keep everyone safe".

Addressing the International Security Expo in London, Mr Wallace will say: "The UK, through her experience of the last few decades has learnt that at the heart of effective security is close cooperation.

"And we and Europe know, from bitter experience, that often when there is a mistake or when something has been missed that we find, time and time again, that it has been due to a failure of cooperation.

"A no-deal situation would have a real impact on our ability to work with our European partners to protect the public."

The referendum vote in 2016 sparked questions over UK-EU ties on security.