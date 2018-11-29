Boa constrictor on the loose in Lincolnshire after going missing from house

A boa constrictor has been reported missing from a house in Lincolnshire.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach the snake which has a white tail and grey, black and brown spots.

It was reported missing from a house in Union Street in Boston at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The snake is not venomous but boa constrictors attack prey with their teeth and then constrict it until they die.

Anyone who sees what they believe to be a snake is asked to call 999 quoting incident 361 of November 28.