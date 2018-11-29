Brexit 'will be good for global economy', May to tell world leaders

Theresa May will be meeting world leaders in Argentina. Credit: PA

Theresa May will tell world leaders that the Brexit deal she has reached with the EU will be "good for the global economy". Her message comes after the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, revealed all possible Brexit outcomes would leave the UK economically poorer, in a bid to push the Prime Minister's deal. The Prime Minister will join leaders including US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Japan’s Shinzo Abe at the annual summit of the G20 group of leading economies in Argentina. She plans to use the international gathering to push her "global Britain" message. The visit make Mrs May the first serving UK Prime Minister to visit Argentine capital Buenos Aires, and only the second to travel to the country, following a Tony Blair trip over the border from Brazil in 2001.

The long-running dispute over the Falkland Islands – still claimed as Las Malvinas by Argentina, 36 years after the 1982 war – is likely to be discussed in a one-on-one meeting with President Mauricio Macri, but is not thought likely to dominate the talks, which will focus on trade. This week’s announcement of a new air link between the islands and Latin America via Argentina has been hailed by Downing Street as a sign of “strengthening” relations, but officials insist there is no change in the UK’s stance on sovereignty. More awkward for Mrs May could be a potential encounter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after the UK’s condemnation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Buenos Aires Credit: G20 Argentina via AP

Asked whether Mrs May would be willing to shake the Crown Prince’s hand, a senior UK official said the PM believed it was important to “engage” with Saudi Arabia and would take any opportunity to get across Britain’s message on the need for “full accountability and full transparency” over the Khashoggi killing and an end to bloodshed in Yemen. The two-day G20 gathering marks a brief respite for Mrs May from bitter wrangling in Westminster over the Brexit plan she agreed with EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday. European Council president Donald Tusk and Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Buenos Aires, along with France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but the EU side has made clear there will be no more negotiation on the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement. Mrs May is expected to take the opportunity to voice Britain’s determination to “play a full and active role on trade on the global stage” following Brexit.

She will make clear that once the UK regains its individual seat on the World Trade Organisation next April, it will push for urgent reform of the body to open up digital trade and e-commerce and introduce greater transparency. Arguing that Brexit will have positive consequences for the world economy, Mrs May will tell fellow leaders: “Our relationship with the EU will remain close. A free trade area, with no tariffs, fees, charges, quantitative restrictions or rules of origin checks, will protect jobs, including those that rely on integrated supply chains. “International firms that have invested in UK production or use European bases to supply the UK market will benefit from these arrangements. “For the first time in more than four decades, the UK will have an independent trade policy. We will play a full and active role on trade on the global stage, working with friends new and old, at a time of unprecedented global inter-connectedness.”

