Deontay Wilder claims Tyson Fury poses 'no threat' to heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder has labelled Tyson Fury a "jokester" and predicted he could end the pair's heavyweight clash in the early rounds.

WBC heavyweight title holder Wilder, 33, will face Fury for his belt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 1.

Speaking to ITV News ahead of the clash, Wilder claimed that Fury, who is making his comeback following a ban, poses him "no threat".

"I look at him more of a jokester, I look at him as somebody that likes to gamble with his life," Wilder said.

"He likes to have fun. He's a gypsy king, a traveller, so in this sport I don't find him a threat at all."