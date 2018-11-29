Long-haul pilot jailed for being 10 times over drink limit an hour prior to take-off from Heathrow

A Japanese pilot who admitted being drunk when he was scheduled for a long-haul flight from Heathrow Airport has been jailed.

First officer Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was arrested at the airport after a breath test established he was about 10 times over the limit.

The test was carried out just 50 minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) flight to Tokyo was due to take off with him in the cockpit.

On Thursday, Jitsukawa was jailed for eight months.

Isleworth Crown Court heard that co-pilot was caught after security noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol, seemed drunk and had "glazed eyes", while an officer later noticed he had "difficulty standing straight".

Judge Phillip Matthews said Katsutoshi was clearly "very intoxicated" prior to the evening take-off and had been drinking that day.