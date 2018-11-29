Formal homework ditched in favour of daily reading and 'mental maths'

Is homework a valuable learning tool for schoolchildren - or a negative drain on energy and time?

It's a topic which has caused heated debate among educators and researchers for decades, with varying results.

But one primary school in Devon has decided to test the water for itself - ditching formal homework and replacing it with regular reading and mental arithmetic practice.

Between now and the end of the school year, pupils up to Year Five at Littletown Primary Academy in Honiston will not be given written homework tasks as part of a trial scheme to test the impact on learning.

They will be expected to do 20 minutes of reading a night, plus 'mental maths' tasks instead - and headteacher David Perkins insists students are closely monitored by staff to ensure they are doing what's asked.

He told ITV News the school had decided to trial the new way of working after consultation with parents, teachers, and the students themselves.

He said it follows a number of research papers and studies which have suggested the traditional weekly written maths and English actually had a lower benefit to long-term learning than daily reading tasks.