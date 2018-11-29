Funeral industry faces investigation over soaring prices

The cost of funerals and cremations have risen by two-thirds in 10 years. Credit: ITV News

Britain's funeral industry is facing a major investigation from the competition watchdog after findings found the price of a funeral had risen by three times the rate of inflation in just 10 years. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the huge rise in the price of a funeral or cremation did not appear to be justified and put vulnerable people at risk. The essential elements of a funeral have increased by more than two-thirds in the last decade, while costs for cremations - which now account for 77% of all funerals - have rocketed by 84% on average. The CMA said it believed a major market investigation of Britain's £2 billion funeral market was now needed to tackle the issue.

The funeral industry say councils are increasing charges for burials and cremations. Credit: PA

The CMA's initial research has shown that people generally spend £3,000 to £5,000 organising a funeral. This would represent nearly 40% of annual outgoings for those on the lowest income. Louise Milligan, Bereavement Services and Mortuary Manager for Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, told ITV News earlier this year that the "cost of funerals can be extortionate" with costs, even for a basic funeral, running in the thousands that many can not afford. "It's horrible for us to have to go through to see the families and to hear the families talking about that." "They're trying to grieve, they're trying to lay their loved ones to rest and they feel like they're letting them down and it's horrible, it really is," Ms Milligan told ITV News. Undertakers have previously defended the price rises to ITV News, saying the hikes are beyond their control, with councils increasing charges for burials and cremations. But funeral poverty has a very human cost as several ITV News investigations have revealed.

Here’s how a funeral plan works:

Earlier this year, ITV News found relatives were leaving their loved ones in mortuaries for months as families could not afford the cost of a funeral. A Freedom of Information request by ITV News revealed that a quarter of hospital trusts in England have held bodies for three months or more. In the same investigation, ITV News found a government scheme designed to alleviate funeral poverty was failing, with means tested payments for those who can not afford burials and cremations remaining frozen for the last 15 years.