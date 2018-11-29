Gold, mussels and cyanide: High Court to rule on controversial plans for gold mine in Northern Ireland

Controversial plans to mine gold discovered beneath one of Northern Ireland's areas of outstanding natural beauty are set to go before the High Court.

The rocky landscape beneath the countryside in Country Tyrone is one of the world's finest untapped gold mines.

The company behind the £750 million plans, Dalradian Resources, estimates that there is enough raw material there to make nearly 500,000 gold bars - more than £4 billion worth of solid gold.

They have also promised to create 350 new jobs for the area.