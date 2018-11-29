- ITV Report
Gold, mussels and cyanide: High Court to rule on controversial plans for gold mine in Northern Ireland
Controversial plans to mine gold discovered beneath one of Northern Ireland's areas of outstanding natural beauty are set to go before the High Court.
The rocky landscape beneath the countryside in Country Tyrone is one of the world's finest untapped gold mines.
The company behind the £750 million plans, Dalradian Resources, estimates that there is enough raw material there to make nearly 500,000 gold bars - more than £4 billion worth of solid gold.
They have also promised to create 350 new jobs for the area.
But the extraction process will involve several tonnes of cyanide every day, and waste water from the plant - potentially containing toxic metals such as lead, zinc and mercury - could end up in the Owenkillew River.
The river which enjoys the highest environmental protection the UK can give due to its diverse array of wildlife, including a rare freshwater pearl mussel.
Dalradian has insisted it is "confident" that a water treatment plant also due to be built on the site would ensure the project was both safe and economically beneficial.
The High Court will decide on the matter next week.
If it goes ahead, it would become the biggest gold mine in Europe.