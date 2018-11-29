- ITV Report
Happiest places to live in UK revealed - but does your town feature?
Essex coastal town Leigh-on-Sea has been named the happiest place to live in the UK.
The seaside resort clinched the crown for the second time in three years after edging out Farnham in Surrey and Monmouth in Wales.
The findings were published in Rightmove's happy at home index, which surveyed more than 21,000 people across 219 areas on factors such as feeling safe, community spirit, proximity to green spaces, friendliness and amenities.
Last year's winner Leamington Spa finished fifth this time around.
Rightmove said Leigh-on-Sea scored highly for community spirit, the opportunity to develop skills, and restaurants and shops.
Top 10 happiest places to live, according to Rightmove:
- Leigh-on-Sea, East of England
- Farnham, South East
- Monmouth, Wales
- Christchurch, South West
- Leamington Spa, West Midlands
- Newbury, South East
- Macclesfield, North West
- Hitchin, East of England
- Tunbridge Wells, South East
- Kendal, North West
Living in Leigh-on-Sea comes at an above-average price.
Purchasing a home there will set you back £386,613 on average - £82,552 higher than the national average of £304,061.
Nowhere in Scotland made the top 10, with Edinburgh scoring best north of the border, but only 41st in the overall rankings.
The research found that Dumfries in Scotland scored particularly well for community spirit, while Caerphilly in Wales scored highly for friendly neighbours.
Leafy Richmond-upon-Thames was named the happiest place in London for the fourth year in a row, and was 29th overall.
Happiest place in each region, according to Rightmove:
- East Midlands, Loughborough, 65
- East of England, Leigh-on-Sea, 1
- London, Richmond-upon-Thames, 29
- North East England, Hexham, 12
- North West England, Macclesfield, 7
- Scotland, Edinburgh ,41
- South East England, Farnham, 2
- South West England, Christchurch, 4
- Wales, Monmouth, 3
- West Midlands, Leamington Spa, 5
- Yorkshire and the Humber, Skipton, 15