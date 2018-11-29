Happiest places to live in UK revealed - but does your town feature?

Essex coastal town Leigh-on-Sea has been named the happiest place to live in the UK.

The seaside resort clinched the crown for the second time in three years after edging out Farnham in Surrey and Monmouth in Wales.

The findings were published in Rightmove's happy at home index, which surveyed more than 21,000 people across 219 areas on factors such as feeling safe, community spirit, proximity to green spaces, friendliness and amenities.

Last year's winner Leamington Spa finished fifth this time around.

Rightmove said Leigh-on-Sea scored highly for community spirit, the opportunity to develop skills, and restaurants and shops.

Top 10 happiest places to live, according to Rightmove: