'We can be whoever we want to be': Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle announces he is HIV positive in House of Commons

A Labour MP has told the House of Commons that he is HIV positive. Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, is the only current sitting MP to disclose he is living with the virus. Only one other MP has ever publicly spoken about being infected with the virus. Former Labour cabinet minister Chris Smith revealed his status in 2005 through a newspaper interview, a few months before he was made a peer. The 32-year-old, from Brighton, told parliament that people living with HIV should not be defined by it. "We can be whoever we want to be - and to those who haven't been tested maybe because of fear - I say to use: it is better to live in knowledge than die in fear." "Coming out is something you constantly have to do - to new neighbours, friends and work colleagues. You can say the same about your HIV status. "I spent many nervous moments deciding whether to tell new friends and acquaintances about my status. The lump forms in your throat and your heart flutters and you kind of blurt it out and hopefully move on. Mr Deputy Speaker, I'd like to thank you for doing just that." "We have the ability to end new HIV transmissions as well as end stigma and discrimination - not only here but globally and I hope we can all make that our mission." At the end of the debate Labour MPs, breaking with House of Commons convention, stood to give Mr Russell-Moyle a standing ovation. Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle praised Mr Russell-Moyle for a "brave" and "moving" speech. He said: "Can I just say, from the chair, I think it's a very brave, a very moving speech and has given hope to a lot of people around the world."

Lloyd Russell-Moyle said he felt ‘relieved’ to announce that he is living with HIV. Credit: PA

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus, which damages the cells in the immune system and weakens a person’s ability to fight infections and disease. There is currently no cure but effective treatments allow most HIV positive people to live a long and healthy life. The MP, who was elected to his seat in 2017, said he chose the timing of the revelation to mark the 30th World Aids Day on December 1. It is also a decade since he was infected with the virus. Mr Russell-Moyle, who made the announcement during a debate he initiated in the the House of Commons about HIV and World Aids Day, said he discovered he was living with the virus after routine tests. Finding out he had HIV was a “real shock” but it was “not the end of the world, even though it might feel like that for a few seconds”, he told the Press Association. He said in some ways he felt “lucky” because other people with the virus can face more stigma than a “white gay man in a very liberal open city” – such as people living in rural areas, black people, women or older people. Asked why he had decided to reveal his status, Mr Russell-Moyle said: “I felt like I had a duty as a Member of Parliament – a few months ago I was giving out awards, congratulating people who have spoken out about their HIV status, saying how brave they were, and there was a feeling in the back of my mind saying ‘Well, if I’m congratulating people, I also need to be so brave to do that’.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle said the shadow cabinet and fellow MPs had been very supportive. Credit: PA

“My job as an MP is to speak out about personal experiences and linking those with political experience. And if I can’t do it, how can I be asking others to do that? “Secondly, I think that we are genuinely at a real crossroads about where we can go with HIV now. “We start to see really the tools in our hands to eliminate HIV, really start to reduce HIV infections. “But at the same time, the Government is starting to slash sexual health budgets. “It has, of course, already done this crazy thing of putting (the responsibility for) sexual health into local councils and out of the NHS. “We have got the tools but we seem to be going in the wrong direction. “So, for me, there was also this political element that I can’t keep quiet about that any more, particularly when it not only affects people I know but it affects me so personally.” He said it was “10 years since I became HIV positive, nine years since I was diagnosed”. Of discovering he had HIV, he said: “Of course it was a shock, however much you prepare yourself, you get that call and you are told ‘Please come in, we can’t tell you something over the phone’, so you know something is wrong. “Suddenly it hits you like a wall and loads of things are running through your mind. “At the same time it feels like your insides are completely empty and you wonder ‘Is this just a horrible joke?’. You even think ‘I hope it is a horrible joke, I hope someone is going to pop out and say Candid Camera – boo! We’ve got you.’ And of course that’s not what happens; you have got to walk out there and start making your life. “It is definitely difficult but it is not the end of the world, even though it might feel like that for a few seconds.” Mr Russell-Moyle said he was put on treatment a “year or two” after his diagnosis, adding: “That, actually, has been an absolute revelation for me, that you can effectively go about your life normally apart from a pill a day.” On revealing his diagnosis to friends and family, he said: “The first person I rang up was a flatmate who I lived with whose younger brother happened to have HIV, so you first of all find out people that maybe understand a little bit of those experiences.

5,164 people diagnosed with HIV in UK in 2016. (Terrence Higgins Trust)

18% drop in diagnoses in 2016 compared to 2015 (Terrence Higgins Trust)

“Then I told my parents relatively soon afterwards, but extended families, brothers and sisters – that takes a little while because one part of you doesn’t want to make a thing out of it. “You don’t want it to define your life and define who you are, but on the other hand, if you don’t speak out, you don’t talk about these things, then the stigma, the misconceptions about what it is, stays. “So it is a difficult choice, which is much harder at the beginning because you’re navigating also your own emotional feelings around it. “As you get more comfortable, it becomes easier to say. “But just now there was that moment, just before standing up in the Chamber, or saying to a new friend, your mouth goes dry, you get a little shake on your hands, you don’t know quite how it’s going to come out and you half-mumble it. “My feeling now is an element of relief that it’s over and done with and we’ll see where the next few days take us – I hope it will take us in a positive direction.”

An estimated 100,000 people are living with HIV in the UK. Credit: PA